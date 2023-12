Things to do: The Nutcracker, Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks, Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade

PHOENIX, Az. — The weekend has arrived! Check out some of the events happening all around the Valley on December 8-10.

Friday, December 8

The Nutcracker with Ballet Arizona

When: Now - December 24

Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall

Cost: Tickets start at $45

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $175

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Chase Field

For King & Country

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $25

For King & Country at Desert Diamond Arena



Les Misérables: The Musical

When: Now - December 10

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Click here for ticket information

ASU Gammage

Saturday, December 9

West Valley Wonderland

When: December 9-10

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $12

West Valley Wonderland - State Farm Stadium

FuelFest Scottsdale

When: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $43

Phoenix Art and Wine Festival

When: December 9-10

Where: Phoenix Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Phoenix Art and Wine Festival



Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade at Tempe Town Lake

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Tempe Town Lake

Cost: Free Admission

Fantasy of Lights - Downtown Tempe



Sunday, December 10

TikTok In the Mix: Charlie Puth, Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and more

When: December 10

Where: Sloan Park, Mesa

Cost: Click here for ticket info

TikTok In the Mix



Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $34

Comedian Ben Palmer

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Tempe Improv

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Comedian Jimmy Carr

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Tickets start at $30