Things to do: Shrek The Musical, Ostrich Festival, Foodie Land, Shriners Children’s 500

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on March 8-10.

Friday, March 8

NASCAR: Shriners Children’s 500

When: March 8-10

Where: Phoenix Raceway

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal

Chandler Ostrich Festival

When: March 8-10 & March 15-17

Where: Tumbleweed Park, Chandler

Cost: Adult admission is $35

FoodieLand Night Market

When: March 8-10

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds

Cost: $6 Admission

Worldwide Women's Film Festival

When: March 8-10

Where: Harkins Shea 14 7354 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Tempe Festival of the Arts

When: March 8-10

Where: Downtown Tempe

Cost: Free Admission

Arianna Grainey/Arianna Grainey/City of Tempe Photo by Arianna Grainey/City of Tempe

Shrek the Musical

When: March 8-9

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start at $75

Full Out Creative



Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 7 p.m. - Watch on Arizona 61

Where: Mullett Arena

Cost: $236

Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $32

Mecum Glendale

When: Now - March 9

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Ticket prices vary, click here for a full breakdown.

Saturday, March 9

Melrose Vintage Market

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Community Church

Cost: Free

Spring Training: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Kansas City Royals

When: 1:05 p.m.

Where: Surprise Stadium, Surprise

Cost: Tickets start at $8

Spring Training: Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:05 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $27

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns on ABC15

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center

Cost: Tickets start at $140

GROUPLOVE: Rock And Roll You Won't Save Me Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren Theater

Cost: Tickets start at $53

Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP

Mark Normand: Ya Don’t Say! Tour

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Orpheum Theatre

Cost: Tickets start at $65

Sunday, March 10

Spring Training: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: 1:05 p.m.

Where: Camelback Ranch

Cost: Tickets start at $73