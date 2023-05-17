Things to do: Foam Zone, The Hula-Hoopin' Queen, Mercury home game and more!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are heating up and there’s plenty of ways to keep the family cool this weekend!

From taking the kiddos to some foam events in Phoenix and Tempe to checking out new exhibits in the Valley, here’s where to go!

OCEANX EXPERIENCE



What to expect: Crayola Experience has a new ‘aquatic-themed expedition’ on-site where guests can: “build an ocean landscape at an interactive 3D sand table,” walk through a blacklight coral cove , play on ocean-themed games on an interactive floor, there’s several aquatic photo opportunities to take with the family and more!



, play on ocean-themed games on an interactive floor, there’s several aquatic photo opportunities to take with the family and more! Date: May 17 to June 18.



Location: Crayola Experience [Chandler Fashion Center- 3111 W Chandler Blvd]



Cost: experience is included with general admission.

FOAM ZONE



Date: Kicks off Saturday, May 20! This experience will be available daily [until Labor Day] from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “with foam bursts occurring intermittently throughout the day.”

Location: The Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N 7th St]

Cost: this experience is included with the museum’s paid admission [ $17 per person, children under one are free].

THE HULA-HOOPIN' QUEEN



Date: now through May 21, show times vary.

Location: Herberger Theater Center [222 E. Monroe Street]

Cost: tickets start at $13

CHICAGO SKY VS. PHOENIX MERCURY



Date: Sunday, May 21, at 1 p.m.

Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

Cost: tickets start at $25

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 2023



Date: there’s live performances every Sunday until June 25

Location: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E Indian Bend Rd] in Scottsdale

Cost: Free admission, train & carousel rides are $3.

DERMOT KENNEDY THE SONDER TOUR



Date: Saturday, May 20, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

Cost: tickets start at $29.50

MERMAID BUBBLE BASH



Date: Saturday, May 20, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Tempe Marketplace [2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy]

Cost: Free

JUNIOR CSI ACADEMY



What to expect: “Participants will explore fingerprinting and DNA analysis, meet a K-9 unit team, converse with a police officer, see a SWAT vehicle up close, and work through a mock crime scene,” reads the city’s website regarding the event.

Date: Saturday, May 20, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Glendale Main Library [5959 W. Brown St.]

Cost: Free

JOEY ALEXANDER



Date: Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Piper Repertory Theater at the Mesa Arts Center [One East Main St]

Cost: limited seats available, tickets start at $56.50.

THE SCIENCE OF GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS



Date: exhibit available from May 19 to January 1, 2024.

May 19 to January 1, 2024. Location: Arizona Science Center [600 E Washington St]

Cost: a general admission ticket is required in addition to the features ticketed exhibit- member admission [$6.95], general admission [$8.95] and children under 3 enter for free.

TACO FEST PHX



Keep this in mind: it’s a 21-and-over event.

Date: Saturday, May 20, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 1st Street & Moreland Street in Phoenix

Cost: tickets start at $15

6TH ANNUAL VERDE VALLEY WINE FESTIVAL

