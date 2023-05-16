Here’s what to know about the 2023 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

PHOENIX — The 2023 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week runs May 19-28!

This 10-day event gives you the excuse to try out new restaurants and dine out at an affordable rate.

There are more than 150 restaurants participating in this culinary experience.

During these dates, restaurants will offer three-course prix fixe menus for either $33, $44, or $55 per person.

Reservations are highly recommended if you’re planning on going to any of the restaurants on the list!

This spring edition of Restaurant Week not only features Valley-area businesses but also ones in Tucson, Flagstaff, and Wickenburg.

NEW RESTAURANTS TO TRY

There are more than 150 businesses participating in this local food affair! Here are some of the new restaurants that are joining the lineup:

