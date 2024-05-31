Watch Now
Things to do: Fiddler on the Roof, Luke Combs, Avril Lavigne, Hasan Minhaj, Paul Mecurio, 602 Day

AP Images, Paul Mecurio, Billy Hardiman, S'edav Va'aki Museum
Posted at 5:51 PM, May 30, 2024
PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on May 31 - June 2.

Friday, May 31

Fiddler on the Roof

When: Now - July 7
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $55

Whether you’re a papa, mama, son, or daughter, this treasured musical is the miracle of miracles! A poor and traditional milkman faces the duty of marrying off his five daughters, only to be made more difficult with turn-of-the-century Russian oppression. Set in a Jewish village, where romantic ideals are changing alongside its tight-knit community, the namesake musician becomes this father’s preservation of joyful tradition during uncertain life. Enjoy hits like “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” while raising your cup to love, family, and freedom.

Paul Mecurio Stand Up Comedy

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. | Saturday at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Where: House of Comedy, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25.50

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head Stand Up Comedy Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $64

Hasan Minhaj
Hasan Minhaj attends the premiere for "No Hard Feelings" at AMC Lincoln Square on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Luke Combs: Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour

When: Friday & Saturday at 5:45 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $53

Luke Combs
FILE - Luke Combs performs during CMA Fest 2022, June 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Combs leads the nominees for the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nods to his name, it was announced Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Friday Night Drags

When: Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler
Cost: $25 Admission, $45 Racer Entry

Saturday, June 1

World Atlatl Day

When: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: S’edav Va’aki Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

World Atlatl Day at S’edav Va’aki Museum

Sunday, June 2 

602 Day

When: All Day
Where: Metro Phoenix
Cost: Discounts on meals and activities

602 Day.png

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 3 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $21

Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $41.30

Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne poses in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

