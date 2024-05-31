Things to do: Fiddler on the Roof, Luke Combs, Avril Lavigne, Hasan Minhaj, Paul Mecurio, 602 Day

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on May 31 - June 2.
Friday, May 31
When: Now - July 7
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $55
Whether you’re a papa, mama, son, or daughter, this treasured musical is the miracle of miracles! A poor and traditional milkman faces the duty of marrying off his five daughters, only to be made more difficult with turn-of-the-century Russian oppression. Set in a Jewish village, where romantic ideals are changing alongside its tight-knit community, the namesake musician becomes this father’s preservation of joyful tradition during uncertain life. Enjoy hits like “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” while raising your cup to love, family, and freedom.
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. | Saturday at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Where: House of Comedy, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25.50
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head Stand Up Comedy Tour
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $64
Luke Combs: Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour
When: Friday & Saturday at 5:45 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $53
When: Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler
Cost: $25 Admission, $45 Racer Entry
Saturday, June 1
When: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: S’edav Va’aki Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Sunday, June 2
When: All Day
Where: Metro Phoenix
Cost: Discounts on meals and activities
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $21
Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $41.30
