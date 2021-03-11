Things to do: Children's Museum of Phoenix celebrates SandFest

PHOENIX — If you are looking for something to do with the family this Spring Break, the Children’s Museum has outdoor activities for all to enjoy.

The museum is celebrating SandFest on March 12 and 13.

There will be a sand sculpting competition by four Valley businesses and visitors can vote for their favorite sand sculpture.

There will also be character meet and greets and 200 tons of sand to play in.

The museum has moved completely outdoors, with an Adventure Play area filled with different hands-on experiences.

They’ve adjusted their hours for Spring Break and will be open seven days a week until March 21.

