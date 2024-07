Things to do: Candytopia, KC & The Sunshine Band, Hamilton, Flashlight Nights

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 26-28.

Friday, July 26

Candytopia Scottsdale

When: Now - September 1

Where: Scottsdale Fashion Square - 7014 East Camelback Road, Unit #1023, Scottsdale

Cost: $24.90 Adults, Child (4-12) $17.90

Zack Perry

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Women's Night

When: 6:40 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Arizona Diamondbacks



Hamilton

When: July 26-28

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Saturday, July 27

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: Near McKinley Street & 5th Street, Phoenix

Cost: Free

Connect with the International Space Station

When: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $30 museum admission

Arizona Science Center

Flashlight Nights at Desert Botanical Garden

When: 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Botanical Gardens, Phoenix

Cost: $16.95 General Admission

Desert Botanical Garden ‘Flashlight Nights’ at the Desert Botanical Garden.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 5:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $33

Arizona Diamondbacks

Old School Block Party: 112, Too Short, Stevie B., Digital Underground, 2 Live Crew, Debbie Deb and more

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Sunday, July 28

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Arizona Diamondbacks

KC & The Sunshine Band

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Click here for ticket information