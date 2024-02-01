Things to do: Arizona Renaissance Festival, Southwest Cajun Fest, Post Malone, Parada del Sol

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on February 2-4.

Friday, February 2

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Twin Flames: The George Floyd Uprising from Minneapolis to Phoenix

When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: ASU Art Museum, Tempe

Cost: Free Admission - Click here to register

Arizona State University Art Museum

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets starting at $35

John Shearer/John Shearer/Invision/AP Anthony Jeselnik appears on stage at the Comedy Central "Roast of Roseanne" at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

Saturday, February 3

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: February 3 - March 31

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon

Cost: Tickets start at $34

Phoenix Chinese Week Culture and Cuisine Festival

When: February 3-4

Where: Steele Indian School Park

Cost: Free Admission

Bruce Yeung - Phoenix Chinese Week Culture and Cuisine Festival

Arizona Indian Festival

When: February 3-4

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center

Cost: Free Admission

Parada del Sol Parade

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Old Town Scottsdale

Cost: Free Admission

Parada del Sol Parade



Southwest Cajun Fest

When: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park, Chandler

Cost: $28 General Admission

Bluey Comes to Park West

When: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Park West, Peoria

Cost: Free Admission

Harleigh Racine Schaffer

Movie in the Park: Mummies

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Centennial Plaza Park, Peoria

Cost: Free Admission

Post Malone: Concert in the Coliseum

When: Gates open around 3:30 p.m.

Where: 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP FILE - Post Malone performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sunday, February 4

Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival

When: February 3-4 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Kierland Commons at 15205 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $20

—-----

