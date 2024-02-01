Things to do: Arizona Renaissance Festival, Southwest Cajun Fest, Post Malone, Parada del Sol

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on February 2-4.
Friday, February 2
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Twin Flames: The George Floyd Uprising from Minneapolis to Phoenix
When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: ASU Art Museum, Tempe
Cost: Free Admission - Click here to register
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets starting at $35
Saturday, February 3
When: February 3 - March 31
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: Tickets start at $34
Phoenix Chinese Week Culture and Cuisine Festival
When: February 3-4
Where: Steele Indian School Park
Cost: Free Admission
When: February 3-4
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center
Cost: Free Admission
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Old Town Scottsdale
Cost: Free Admission
When: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park, Chandler
Cost: $28 General Admission
When: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Park West, Peoria
Cost: Free Admission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Centennial Plaza Park, Peoria
Cost: Free Admission
Post Malone: Concert in the Coliseum
When: Gates open around 3:30 p.m.
Where: 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Sunday, February 4
Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival
When: February 3-4 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Kierland Commons at 15205 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $20
