Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Things to do: Arizona Renaissance Festival, Southwest Cajun Fest, Post Malone, Parada del Sol

Check out these events happening February 2-4
AZ Ren Fest and Post Malone
AZ Ren Fest, AP Images
AZ Ren Fest and Post Malone
Posted at 4:50 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 18:50:37-05

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on February 2-4.

Friday, February 2

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Twin Flames: The George Floyd Uprising from Minneapolis to Phoenix

When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: ASU Art Museum, Tempe
Cost: Free Admission - Click here to register

ASU GEORGE FLOYD.jpeg

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets starting at $35

Anthony Jeselnik
Anthony Jeselnik appears on stage at the Comedy Central "Roast of Roseanne" at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

Saturday, February 3

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: February 3 - March 31
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: Tickets start at $34

Phoenix Chinese Week Culture and Cuisine Festival

When: February 3-4
Where: Steele Indian School Park
Cost: Free Admission

Phoenix Chinese Week Culture and Cuisine Festival

Arizona Indian Festival

When: February 3-4
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center
Cost: Free Admission

Parada del Sol Parade

When: 10 a.m.
Where: Old Town Scottsdale
Cost: Free Admission

Parada del Sol Parade

Southwest Cajun Fest

When: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park, Chandler
Cost: $28 General Admission

Bluey Comes to Park West

When: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Park West, Peoria
Cost: Free Admission

Bluey at Park West

Movie in the Park: Mummies

When: 4 p.m.
Where: Centennial Plaza Park, Peoria
Cost: Free Admission

Post Malone: Concert in the Coliseum

When: Gates open around 3:30 p.m.
Where: 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale
Cost: Click here for ticket information

Post Malone
FILE - Post Malone performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sunday, February 4

Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival

When: February 3-4 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Kierland Commons at 15205 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $20

—-----

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61