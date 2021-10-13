These 4 events are back in downtown Tempe for the holidays

TEMPE, AZ — After having to cancel some of its events last fall because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, four of Downtown Tempe Authority's signature holiday events will be back this year, including its popular Fantasy of Lights parade and tree lighting ceremony.

The 2021 Halloween Stroll will be held on Oct. 24, 2021, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Kids and families will be able to visit some 20 restaurants and stores throughout downtown — most are along Mill Avenue — for some daylight trick-or-treating. There will also be candy, games, a costume contest, and other activities at 6th Street Park, near City Hall. The event is free.

The Fantasy of Lights Parade and tree lighting will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, the day after Thanksgiving.

The holiday market opens at 4 p.m. on 5th Street, and music begins at 5 p.m. in Centerpoint Plaza, where the city's 40-foot tree will also be lit. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting ceremony immediately follows at 7 p.m. (make sure to look out for Santa who will help light the tree!)

More than 350 artists will showcase their artworks along Mill Avenue Dec. 3-5, 2021, during the fall Tempe Festival of the Arts. There will also be food vendors, street performers, and entertainment by local musicians.

On Dec. 11, 2021, the Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade will be held at Tempe Town Lake where more than a dozen boats illuminated with lights and other holiday decorations will float by.

There will also be a local market to shop for gifts, food and drink vendors, and evening fireworks. The market opens at 4 p.m., the parade starts at 6 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled for 8 p.m.

The weekly Sixth Street Market will become a monthly series, called Second Sundays at Mill, and will move to Mill Avenue. From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., there will be a local art and food market, live music, fitness classes, and music.

The first event will be held Nov. 14, 2021. It will continue on Dec. 12, 2021, Jan. 9, 2022, and Feb. 13, 2022.