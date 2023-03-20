Watch Now
The Offspring, 3 Doors Down bringing concert tours to Phoenix this summer

Katie Darby/Katie Darby/Invision/AP
Dexter Holland, Greg K., Noodles and Pete Parada of The Offspring performs during the Summer Nationals Tour at The Masquerade on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:54 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 11:54:46-04

PHOENIX — Get ready to rock! The Offspring and 3 Doors Down are bringing concert tours to Arizona this summer!

Celebrating its sophomore album, Away From The Sun, 3 Doors Down will be playing in Phoenix on July 18, 2023. The show will take place at Arizona Financial Theatre with special guest Candlebox. It's expected to be Candlebox's final US tour and final studio album set to be released later this year.

The 'Let The Bad Times Roll' tour with The Offspring, Sum 41, and Simple Plan kicks off just days before stopping in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

RELATED: Concerts coming to Arizona this year

General sale tickets for both events are available beginning March 24.

Find tickets and more information about 3 Doors Down here, and find tickets for The Offspring here.

