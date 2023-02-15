The Museum of Illusions announces opening date in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — If you find yourself at the AZ Boardwalk in the Scottsdale area, you will notice a new attraction near OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland.

It's not an illusion — it's the Museum of Illusions, ready to open its doors on March 11!

The museum shows off brain teasers that will leave guests of all ages in awe.

According to Museum of Illusions spokespeople, exhibits will range from holograms, stereograms, and optical illusions.

With 60+ exhibits, visitors will experience firsthand the science behind 'how the eyes can trick the mind.'

As previously reported, Philadelphia-based LOL Entertainment, the franchisee that will operate the Museum of Illusions, looked at several locations around the Valley – including on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix – before signing a lease at the AZ Boardwalk.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the Museum of Illusions to Scottsdale, which is an ideal city for such an engaging and new museum concept," Stacy Stec, Director of Sales and Marketing for LOL Entertainment, the parent company of Museum of Illusions Scottsdale, says. "This city has a buzzing scene and provides the perfect landscape for the expansion of the museum’s U.S. presence. We are confident that people of all ages will love seeing and experiencing the museum’s unique illusions, exhibits, and immersive rooms.”

