The Museum of Illusions to open in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — At the AZ Boardwalk, the development home to the OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland in Scottsdale, the Museum of Illusions will soon appear.

The Museum of Illusions Scottsdale will be opening in a 5,700-square-foot space in the fourth quarter of this year.

Philadelphia-based LOL Entertainment, the franchisee that will operate the Museum of Illusions, looked at several locations around the Valley – including on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix – before signing a lease at the AZ Boardwalk, which is actually on Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community land.

“AZ Boardwalk – we ultimately landed there because we feel it is a safe place to land,” said Rob Cooper, the owner of LOL Entertainment. “It brings in close to 1 million people a year and they are coming for one purpose, to education/entertain. That’s our jam. That is what we are all about.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.