The Madison Center for the Arts kicks off inaugural season

The Madison Center for the Arts is preparing for its inaugural season.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Aug 23, 2021
The center will host five fall performances, including “Animaniacs In Concert,” beginning this weekend.

The Madison Center for the Arts kicks off inaugural season with family fun

Profits from the Broadway performances will go to the Madison School District.

Executive Director for The Madison Center for the Arts Ari Levin said the performers will also host free classes for students in the district.

“They are doing free master classes to the Madison School District kids so not only do they get to learn but they get to even work with (them) which is an amazing opportunity,” said Levin.

The center will also host Arizona State University School of Music performances beginning next month.

