The Jonas Brothers are headed to Arizona!

‘The Tour’ will stop in 35 cities around the country and the band will perform “five albums every night,” according to a press release.

A local event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Phoenix’s Footprint Center.

General sale tickets are available starting on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Verified Fan presale begins on May 9. Citi and Verizon presales for select shows start May 10 at 10 a.m.

