The Halal Guys ready to open in Mesa; Christown mall location delayed by construction

MESA, AZ - Attention fans of The Halal Guys, more locations are on the way.

The New York-based restaurant chain has plans to open restaurants in Phoenix and Mesa, bringing the total number of Valley locations to four.

Last year, The Halal Guys made its Arizona debut with a location in Tempe followed by second in Ahwatukee.

The upcoming restaurants are:

The chain's fourth location will be at Christown Spectrum Mall, 1818 W. Montebello Avenue. It was supposed to open in January but has been delayed over construction issues. A new date has not been announced.

IF YOU GO:

The Halal Guys - Mesa (Feb. 9)

1859 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa AZ 85204

https://thehalalguys.com