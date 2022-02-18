Watch
The Beach Boys to perform at Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

Posted at 10:34 AM, Feb 18, 2022
The Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival announced The Beach Boys will perform at the 32nd annual festival on March 18.

The Beach Boys join other headliner acts including:

  • Grammy award-winning The Band Perry co-headlining with American singer-songwriter Uncle Kracker on March 11
  • Grammy-nominated country star Walker Hayes on March 12
  • Rap pop star Flo Rida on March 13
  • Three-time Grammy-award winning R&B star Nelly on March 19
  • Rock-and-roll Hall of Fame bands The Temptations and The Four Tops on March 20

The 32nd annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival will take place over two weekends: March 11-13 and March 17-20. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $10-15.

