The Beach Boys to perform at Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

The Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival announced The Beach Boys will perform at the 32nd annual festival on March 18.

The Beach Boys join other headliner acts including:



Grammy award-winning The Band Perry co-headlining with American singer-songwriter Uncle Kracker on March 11

Grammy-nominated country star Walker Hayes on March 12

Rap pop star Flo Rida on March 13

Three-time Grammy-award winning R&B star Nelly on March 19

Rock-and-roll Hall of Fame bands The Temptations and The Four Tops on March 20

The 32nd annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival will take place over two weekends: March 11-13 and March 17-20. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $10-15.