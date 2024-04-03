Watch Now
The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse: What you need to know heading into Monday

Arizona is not in the path of totality, but the moon will cover at least half of the sun across most of the state
April 8 will provide millions of Americans with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: the chance to witness a total solar eclipse without leaving home.
Solar eclipse
Posted at 11:25 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03

PHOENIX — We're less than a week away from the next solar eclipse casting a shadow over parts of the continental United States!

According to NASA, solar eclipses happen somewhere in the world about every year and a half, but most of them aren't in the same spot every time.

We will live stream the solar eclipse on ABC15 streaming devices as well as abc15.com and our mobile app.

More than 31 million Americans in 15 states stretching from Texas to Maine will have the best seat in the house to experience the Moon covering the Sun, known as totality.

Although totality won't occur in Arizona, generally 60% of the Sun will be covered by the Moon at the peak of the eclipse across the Grand Canyon State.

The eclipse will begin in Arizona at 10:08 a.m. as a sliver of the Moon starts to cover the Sun.

At 11:20 a.m., the peak of the eclipse will occur in Arizona. More than 70% of the Sun will be obscured by the Moon in Phoenix.

At 12:35 p.m., the eclipse officially ends in the Valley.

The forecast for Monday shows a storm system passing by, bringing breezy conditions and increasing cloud cover. For now, we're looking at partly cloudy skies during the time of the eclipse, but the forecast will continue to evolve until the day of the eclipse.

