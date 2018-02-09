Tempe's historic Hayden Flour Mill being redeveloped; mixed-use building, hotel planned

TEMPE, AZ - The historic Hayden Flour Mill in downtown Tempe is being redeveloped.

Dick Portillo, Baum Revision, BlueRoad Ventures and Aparium Hotel Group have partnered with the City of Tempe to incorporate the mill and Silos into plans for a mixed-use project with a hotel, shops and restaurants.

According to plans and artist renderings, the 150,000-square-foot development includes a 165-room hotel, a mid-rise building for meeting and office space; 30,000 square feet for boutique shops and restaurants, and a community lawn for events.

On Thursday night, Tempe City Council voted unanimously to list the property on the historic registry and to push the project forward.

It will be completed in two phases, according to development plans. Construction is scheduled to begin in March.

The Hayden Flour Mill was built in 1874 and damaged in a fire. The mills and silos visible today near Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue were built in 1918 — making them 100 years old this year.