Tempe celebrating 150th birthday with family fun, history lessons

TEMPE, AZ — The city of Tempe is celebrating its 150th birthday this year with activities for the whole family.

In 1871, Tempe was 1.8 square miles. It has since grown to just over 40 miles and is the eighth-largest city in Arizona.

To celebrate its history and growth, there will be a monthly scavenger hunt, where residents can work to find canisters full of Tempe-themed photos, facts, and freebies throughout the city.

"In those canisters, there will be something that you can take and if you'd like to leave a little note you can do that too," said Brenda Abney, Arts and Culture Deputy Director for the city of Tempe.

The Tempe Historic Preservation Foundation is also planning tours around town and there will be a featured exhibit at the Tempe History Museum.

For more details about Tempe's Sesquicentennial, click here.