Take a tour at Arizona's largest brewery and distillery

CHANDLER, AZ — SanTan Brewery in Chandler is home to Arizona’s largest brewery and distillery.

"We just really want to make beer that everyone can love and that's super approachable,” said John Warren, marketing specialist with SanTan Brewery. “We brew more beer than anyone else in the state by a pretty significant amount."

Since 2007, SanTan has been known for its broad variety of Southwestern-style Indian Pale Ales and lagers. Juicy Jack and MoonJuice are its top-two selling brands.

And if you’re in the mood for something stronger, SanTan distills everything but tequila, with a main focus on American single malt whiskey.

“So when you walk in the doors, the first thing you’re going to see is a ton of barrels filled with whiskeys. The longest-aged one in there right now is five years,” said Warren.

You can experience Arizona’s largest combined brewery and distillery facility on a guided tour.

SanTan Tours feature 10 stops along the brewery and distillery path. You’ll visit stations like grain handling, the brewhouse, barrel aging, packaging and more.

At select stops, you’ll have the opportunity to taste samples of the products at various stages of production. Each tour is led by a SanTan expert who will guide you through the 35,000 sq. ft. facility and answer questions along the way.

At the conclusion of the tour, relax at the tasting bar where you can purchase additional tastings, canned beers, bottled spirits and exclusive merchandise.

Tasting tours start at $30 and all attendees must wear closed-toed shoes. You can also experience the regular tour without tastings for only $15.

SanTan Brewery is located at 495 E Warner Rd, Chandler.

