Take a seat behind the wheel at Martin Auto Museum in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — From classic cars to sleek modern marvels, you can experience the magic of automotive nostalgia at Martin Auto Museum and Event Center in Glendale.

“Everybody is going to have a friend or family member who remembers one of these cars,” said Robyn Schluter, Board Member at Martin Auto Museum. “We have Duesenberg, we have DeLorean, we have Dodges, racecars, a Ferrari, BMW, just anything and everything that you can imagine automotive.”

Zack Perry

With over 170 vehicles in the showroom, Martin Auto Museum is truly a hands-on and immersive experience. Most cars on display are unlocked so you can open the door and take a seat to get a feel behind the wheel.

“Every time I tell somebody go ahead, open the door, and sit in the car, they think we're a little crazy, because it is pretty crazy,” said Schluter. “Because anytime you go to a museum or anything, it's ‘look, do not touch.’ Here, we encourage you to touch it. When people get a chance to come out here and sit in the vehicle, it brings back all these memories.”

Zack Perry

This car museum is a treasure trove of iconic cars spanning different eras and styles, inviting you to explore the evolution of automobiles.

“Whatever you're looking for, we pretty much have and if we don't have it, we're out there actively trying to find these cars,” said Schluter. “It's a great place to spend the day. There is no way you can leave here without a big smile on your face.”

Zack Perry

There’s also a carousel, arcade, gift shop, event center, and much more to enjoy.

Martin Auto Museum and Event Center is located at 4320 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for kids (6-12) and 5 and under are free.

Click here for more information.