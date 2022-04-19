Watch
Suns battling for championship and fans can ‘Rally’ at the "beach" in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix Suns fans are showing up and showing out to support the team as they take Game 1 of Round 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Apr 19, 2022
PHOENIX, AZ — The Phoenix Suns and Gila River Resorts & Casinos created the “Rally Beach” fan zone to bring a whole new experience to those cheering on the team from outside the arena.

The beach party-like area is open throughout the NBA postseason.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

  • Rally Beach features a 20-foot LED screen.
  • There will be food trucks and beverage stations.
  • The 12,000 square foot “beach” will have rotating DJs.

IF YOU GO

  • A ticket to Rally Beach does not allow entry into Footprint Center.
  • Rally Beach will open one hour before tip-off.
  • Tickets only available for online purchase; click here for tickets information.
  • No bags or beach chairs are allowed.
  • Location: Outside of Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson Street].

