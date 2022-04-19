Suns battling for championship and fans can ‘Rally’ at the "beach" in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — The Phoenix Suns and Gila River Resorts & Casinos created the “Rally Beach” fan zone to bring a whole new experience to those cheering on the team from outside the arena.
The beach party-like area is open throughout the NBA postseason.
WHAT TO EXPECT?
- Rally Beach features a 20-foot LED screen.
- There will be food trucks and beverage stations.
- The 12,000 square foot “beach” will have rotating DJs.
IF YOU GO
- A ticket to Rally Beach does not allow entry into Footprint Center.
- Rally Beach will open one hour before tip-off.
- Tickets only available for online purchase; click here for tickets information.
- No bags or beach chairs are allowed.
- Location: Outside of Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson Street].
