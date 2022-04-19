Phoenix Suns starter Jae Crowder signs endorsement deal with Gila River casinos

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns starting forward Jae Crowder has signed on as a brand ambassador for Gila River Resorts & Casinos, the gaming operation’s first endorsement involving a professional athlete.

Crowder — who is playing with the Suns in the NBA playoffs this week — said the partnership will help him make deeper connections in the community.

“I have a vision of growing with Gila River as we have a lot of things in common,” he said in a statement. “Being an athlete at the highest level with one of the best teams in the NBA, it is important to grow my local relationships with people whom I am comfortable with and believe in.”

Casino company executives praised Crowder’s roles in helping the community and as a budding entrepreneur. The athlete has started a clothing brand called Bossmann, which Gila River said celebrates Crowder’s message of being oneself.

The company said Crowder’s competitive nature and swagger epitomize its own motto of “You Do You.”

