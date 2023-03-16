Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are coming to the Valley this December

PHOENIX — Rock legends Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will perform at Chase Field this winter!

Billy Joel made the announcement himself on social media Thursday morning.

JUST ANNOUNCED - One Night. One Stage. Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks are coming to Chase Field on Friday, December 8! 🎹🎤



Tickets On Sale Friday, March 24 at 10AM at https://t.co/Ebn2nCkehy pic.twitter.com/gJXd1VRmIU — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) March 16, 2023

The artists will share the stage in Phoenix on Friday, December 8!

TICKET INFORMATION

Citi presale tickets will be available starting Monday, March 20 at 10 a.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

“Verizon customers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, March 21 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 23 at 10 p.m. Verizon customers will be notified through email,” read a press release sent to ABC15.

General sale tickets will be available starting Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

RELATED: CONCERTS COMING TO THE PHOENIX AREA THROUGHOUT 2023