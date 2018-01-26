Stax Burger Bistro in Scottsdale has closed

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Stax Burger Bistro in Scottsdale has apparently closed.

"Stax is closed. New concept coming soon..." read notes posted to the restaurant's front and back doors.

A message on the restaurant's voicemail said, "Hi. Thank you for calling Stax Burger Bistro. We have closed this concept down and will be opening up a new concept in the next few months. So, please keep your eyes out for our next new concept here at this location. Thank you for calling."

Chairs and tables have been stacked on the restaurant's patio while the interior of the restaurant appears empty.

It is not known when Stax closed. The restaurant's website is no longer functional and the restaurant's Facebook page has been dormant for years.

Our effort's to get in contact with the restaurant's owners have been unsuccessful. When we hear back and learn about the new concept, we will pass that along.