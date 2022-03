St. Patrick's Day 2022: 16 pub crawls, parties, restaurant deals and events across the Valley!

PHOENIX — St. Patrick's Day is on March 17, which falls on a Thursday this year. Put on your green attire and celebrate with some shamrock fun by going to concerts, festivals, shows, or trips to the pub over the next two weeks!

ST. PATRICK'S DAY EVENTS:

Scottsdale Shamrock Crawl - St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl in Old Town! (March 12)

Where: Casa Amigos, Whiskey Row, El Hefe, Wasted Grain, & more TBA, 7295 East Stetson Drive Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cost: $20

2022 Phoenix St. Patrick's Day Faire (March 12)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N 3rd St Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cost: $10 - $12

ShamROCK On At Fountain Hills’s Irish Fest (March 12)

Where: Fountain Park

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE admission and FREE parking

Tempe St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl & Block Party!! (March 12-13)

Where: Varsity Tavern, 501 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: Sat, Mar 12 1:00 p.m. – Sun, Mar 13 3:00 a.m.

Cost: $14 - $24

Miracle Mile Deli Food Specials (March 14-19)

Where: 4433 N 16th St. Phoenix, AZ 85016

Cost: Corned beef, cabbage, Irish potatoes, bread and butter for $16.50.

Also serving Guinness beer, mint chocolate chip milkshakes, shamrock shortbread cookies and green and white cookies.

St. Patrick’s Day Food Deals (March 15-18)

Where: STK Steakhouse, 7134 E Stetson Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time & Cost:



$5 Lil’ Corned Beef Sliders with Tater Tots and $9 Leprechaun Stiletto during happy hour.

Lil’ Corned Beef Sliders are also available for lunch, dinner, takeout and delivery for $24.

Let the Good Times Roll: Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Rink (March 17)

Where: Water Tower Plaza, 45 West Page Avenue Gilbert, AZ 85233

Cost: Skate, $5 per person/per hour including skate rental

FREE SKATE: Monday - Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Dress the theme and win swag:



March 17 (Thursday- All Day) – St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day at Heritage Beer Garden at Sportsman's Park (March 17)

Where: Heritage at Sportsmans Park, 9600 W Sportsman's Park South Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cost: $15

Fibber Magees (March 17)

Where: 1989 W Elliot Rd Chandler, AZ 85224

Time:



Pub Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Outdoor event: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Live music: Starts at 12 p.m. ($10 cover charge for entry)

St. Patrick’s Day Pub hours: 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Cost: Pay at entrance

St. Patrick's Day Happy Hour (March 17)

Where: Boca Taqueria - Eastmark 10706 East Point Twenty-Two Boulevard #Ste 112 Mesa, AZ 85212

Time: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Shamrockin Fun Run and Walk (March 17)

Where: The Victory Club, 5325 N. Verrado Way Buckeye, AZ 85396

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Tempe St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl & Block Party! (March 17-18)

Where: Varsity Tavern, 501 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: Thu, Mar 17 3:00 p.m. – Fri, Mar 18 2:00 a.m.

Cost: $14 - $24

McFadden's Last St. Patrick's Day EVER (March 17-18)

Where: McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon, 9425 West Coyote Boulevard Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: Thu, Mar 17 2:00 p.m. – Fri, Mar 18 2:00 a.m.

Cost: $10

☘️ Mike Jones live @ Handlebar on Mill Ave (March 18)

Where: The Handlebar Tempe, 680 South Mill Avenue Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: 8:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Cost: $10

The 5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl (March 19)

Where: Boondocks Patio & Grill, 4341 North 75th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Cost: $15 – $20

OUR 2nd ANNIVERSARY & ST.PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATION (March 19)

Where: Wick's Bar & Grill, 1695 S Santan Village Pkwy Gilbert, AZ 85295

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE