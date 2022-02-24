Fountain Hills fountain turning green for St. Patrick's Day

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — The Valley’s famous fountain is turning green once again for St. Patrick’s Day!

Fountain Hills officials say the town will be dying the fountain emerald green on Tuesday, March 17 in honor of the holiday.

It will flow green at noon and again at 5 p.m., and green lights will illuminate the fountain when the sun sets.

If you can't make it out to the event on St. Patrick's Day, you can watch it on a live webcam of the fountain.

Fountain Hills

The colorful tradition started in 1979 after someone made a bet at a bar to dye the fountain and water ski around it.

In order to get the fountain to turn green, crews dump 55 gallons of harmless green coloring into the fountain.

The fountain runs every day of the week and every hour on the hour for 15 minutes. It’s the world’s fourth tallest fountain with water spraying as high as 560 feet.