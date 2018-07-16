Short Leash Hotdogs to relocate to 7th Avenue, former Original Wineburger location

PHOENIX - Short Leash Hotdogs plans to relocate its restaurant from Roosevelt Street to 7th Avenue at the end of the month.

"We have been actively looking on 7th Avenue for a few years. We live off of 7th, and we love our neighborhood and ultimately wanted to be in that neighborhood so we could walk to work," owner Kat Moore said in an email to ABC15.

As the Phoenix Business Journal reported Friday, the restaurant will take over the former Original Wineburger space on 7th Avenue, north of Indian School Road. Original Wineburger closed in May.

They plan to move the restaurant and reopen at the end of July.

"Finding a place that is just right for us with [an] existing kitchen isn’t easy. It just happened that our lease was ending and Wineburger closed so we were able to jump on it, she said.

The space itself was nearly move-in ready -- "...we just added a little paint and tickle and our mojo!" she said.

It will be the same size as the restaurant on Roosevelt but will have more parking.

Short Leash started as a food truck. They currently have four, including Rollover Doughnuts, which serves Brioche doughnuts. They also have a second Short Leash restaurant in the courtyard at Biltmore Fashion Park.

"Roosevelt has been an amazing location for us, and we have loved every minute of it," she said.

They plan to hold their annual "Wurst Festival Ever" on July 21 at the Roosevelt restaurant. Admission is $10, and food samples are $3 each.