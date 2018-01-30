Seeing 'Hamilton' at ASU Gammage? What to know about parking, security, traffic, dining

TEMPE, AZ - The wait is over!

"Hamilton," the most-nominated musical in Tony's history, has (finally) made its way to Tempe, Arizona where its touring cast will put on 32 performances of the show between Jan. 30 - Feb. 25 at ASU Gammage.

Whether you've been to ASU Gammage many times before, or this happens to be your first time, or the first time in a while, you're going to want to allow some extra time for parking and security.

Here are some quick tips to know before you go:

THE BASICS

Where is ASU Gammage? 1200 S. Forest Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

How long is the show? Two hours and 45 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

How early should I get there? The theater recommends being there at least an hour before show time, but you should leave extra room to account for traffic, parking, walk to the theater and security screening.

SECURITY

ASU Gammage increased its security procedures at the beginning of its season. Theatergoers will have their bags inspected before walking through metal detectors at both of its entrances.

Large bags, duffel bags and purses larger than 11" x 11" 15" will not be allowed through. In an email to subscribers, the theater recommended traveling as light as possible to reduce wait times.

PARKING

There are at least four parking lots and structures within walking distance of ASU Gammage. Most are free, but one does require a parking fee.

Gold Lot/ASU Gammage (free): Most of the spots at ASU Gammage are reserved for those with disability placards and VIP donors. It tends to fill quickly. The lot closes an hour before the show starts.

Maroon Garage/Apache Structure (paid): The Maroon parking structure is on Lemon Street between College and Normal Avenues. It is the second-closest parking option to the theater. Pre-paid parking is $10 and can be bought, here. Regular parking is $3 an hour with a max daily rate of $15.

Green Lot/Lot 20 (free): This parking lot is an open-air lot near University Drive and Mill Avenue, across from the CVS. It is less than a half-mile from the theater.

Orange Garage/10th Street Structure (overflow, free): The Orange Garage is across from Lot 20 at 9th Street and Myrtle Avenue. That garage is free and opens when the Green/Lot 20 is full. It is the same distance away as Lot 20.

ARE TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE?

Yes. More tickets were released through Ticketmaster.com. At last check, most were for either "limited view" balcony seating or in the orchestra. Pricing starting at 125. Other tickets were being sold through Ticketmaster's resale option.

DIGITAL LOTTERY

The tour is also selling forty $10 tickets to each of its shows through a digital lottery. To enter, download the "Hamilton" app and register for the Tempe lottery.

The lottery opens two days before each performance. Details here.

WHERE TO EAT?

ASU Gammage does have concessions with cold sandwiches, salads and snacks. That opens 90 minutes before the show starts.

If you want to make it a date night, there are restaurants around the theatre and nearby on Mill Avenue. Options include Pita Jungle, P.F. Chang's, La Bocca Urban Pizzeria, Cornish Pasty Co., Original ChopShop, House of Tricks and Pedal Haus Brewery.

MORE RESTROOMS

If you have not been to the theatre in the last year, you'll notice more restrooms and elevators. The theater added more than 80 restroom stalls and two elevators as part of its "Elevate and Alleviate campaign. Now you won't have to wait as long for the restroom during intermission.

THURSDAY TALKBACK

After each show on Thursdays, some of the cast and crew will come on to the stage for an audience Q&A, a tradition for many shows at ASU Gammage.