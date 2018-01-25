5 facts you may not know about 'Hamilton' the musical

TEMPE, AZ - It was a year ago that ASU Gammage confirmed Hamilton, the Tony award-winning musical written by and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, would make its way to Tempe.

The fanfare was instant. Season tickets sold-out in a matter of hours in March, the first time in ASU Gammage's history that had happened.

Next week, the show travels from San Diego to the Valle of the Sun for a 32-show, four-week run, Jan. 31 - Feb. 25.

In light of the show's upcoming debut, the tour was able to share some fact-facts with us:

There are more than 100 people involved in the touring production of Hamilton , including 25 crew members that run the show from backstage.

It took more than 1,000 days to engineer, build, paint, and automate the set.

It takes 11 53-foot trailers to transport the show from theater to theater.

to transport the show from theater to theater. The wardrobe department uses 42 gondolas -- theater talk for costume trunks -- to store and transport the actors' costumes. The show employs 8 full-time dressers, a full-time stitcher, a full-time laundry person and 2 full-time pressers.

There are more than 50 paper props throughout the show.

Hamilton received 16 Tony Award nominations in 2016 to become the most-nominated show in the award show's history. It received 11 Tony Awards that night, including best musical. (The Producers remains the most-winning musical in Tony history with 12 awards.)

Tickets are still available. More tickets were released through Ticketmaster, but the prices are high. Balcony seats were going for more than $200 following by orchestra-level seats at $500 at last check.

The other option is to register for the show's digital lottery. The show will raffle off 40 orchestra-level seats for all 32 of its performances. The best part, tickets will be $10 each.

How to sign-up for Hamilton digital lottery.