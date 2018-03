PHOENIX - More than 1,200 butterflies are on display at the Desert Botanical Garden.

It is part of the garden's seasonal butterfly exhibit and features thousands of free-flying southwestern butterflies, including painted ladies and zebra longwongs.

People will also be able to see a butterfly's transformation from pupae to caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly within the garden's caterpillar nursery.

Each week, hundreds of butterflies are added to the exhibit, according to a news release.

360 VIDEO: Take a look around last year's exhibit, "Mighty Monarchs"

The butterflies will be at the exhibit through May 13, 2018.

On March 10 and 11, the garden will hold its first-ever "Flutterfest," a two-day event all about butterflies, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will be butterfly-themed stories, songs, and crafts.

The festival is included with normal garden admission: $13 for children (3-17) and $25 for adults. Admission can be purchase, here.

Last fall, the garden had more than 1,100 Monarch butterflies in the exhibit.

IF YOU GO:

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://www.dbg.org