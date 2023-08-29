Scottsdale’s Octane Raceway features high-speed go-karts at 45 mph, VR arcade, axe-throwing

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!

Buckle up for the only full-time indoor and outdoor go-kart track in the U.S. Octane Raceway in Scottsdale offers speeds of up to 45 miles per hour.

The 1/3 mile track is half indoor, and half outdoor and races start every 10 minutes. It’s the first to 14 laps for adults and the first to 10 laps for juniors. Ages 16 and up go up to 45 mph on the track and juniors at 4’6” reach speeds of 20 mph.

“Our track is half indoor and outdoor. Everything is cool and misted. Carts go inside and outside, it's a lot of fun” said JP Mullan, COO of Octane Entertainment. “We have some great new attractions. We still have about 20-25 arcade games, an all-new free-roam VR experience, we can have eight people playing at a time. And then axe throwing with digital projection screens. There's six lanes so up to 36 people can throw axes at the same time.”

Everything you can do at Octane Raceway is priced per person:



High-Speed Go Carts

$25 for 1 race, $45 for 2 races, $60 for 3 races All racers are required to have a $7 annual racing membership

Free-roam VR experience

$45 for a 45-minute session, which includes a 15-minute mission briefing and up to a 30-minute game Up to eight players per game, book VR Sessions one week in advance

Axe Throwing

$15 for 30 minutes, $25 for 1 hour, $35 for 90 minutes, $45 for 2 hours

20+ arcade games

If you get hungry or thirsty, swing by the Brickyard Grill and pick up a tasty cocktail or appetizer.

Octane Raceway is located at 9119 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale.

Click here for more information.