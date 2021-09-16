Scottsdale Arts to require COVID vaccine or negative test for audiences beginning Oct. 1, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will require anyone seeing a show or performance at the venue to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

Promoters AEG and Live Nation have enacted similar rules in response to the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, as have more than a dozen small, independent venues in Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson.

Scottsdale Arts will also require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30, 2021.

"Scottsdale Arts will implement this new set of policies to counter the significant increase in COVID-19 delta variant cases in our community. Policies will remain in place open-ended, until such time as benchmarks indicate changes and revisions," the organization said in a statement.

Masks, however, will not be required at the theater, but will be "strongly encouraged."

In response to the delta variant, the CDC has again recommended masks for everyone while indoors or when outdoors at crowded events, regardless of vaccination status.

"We realize that these policies are an inconvenience. But they are necessary to protect touring artists traveling from city to city and performing in front of thousands of people day after day. Implementing these protocols allows us to once again celebrate the magic of live performances," Scottsdale Arts said.

The Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Arts, which falls under Scottsdale Arts, will continue to require advanced, time-specific reservations. Masks are also recommended, but not required.