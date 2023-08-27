Score discounted tickets to Christmas at the Princess and its cool new ice lounge

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — While we still have days ahead with temperatures in the triple digits, it's not too early to make plans for the holidays.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is offering early-bird pricing for its Christmas at the Princess event with deals beginning in early September.

Christmas at the Princess will be open from Nov. 17, 2023, through Jan. 6, 2024.

The entire family can enjoy millions of Christmas lights on display, Santa experiences and holiday character appearances, ice skating, a ferris wheel, a giant Christmas tree, fire pits, igloos, food and drinks, plus a brand-new ice lounge!

THE DEALS

From Sept. 5, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2023, you can score 30-40% off tickets and get money off fire pit and igloo rental.

The deals include:



40% off overnight stays

30% off admission tickets

40% off NEW Aurora Ice Lounge + Chill Experience

30% off Ultimate Santa Experience

$50 off fire pits for 4 - $100 off fire pits or igloos for 8

Early bird tickets can be purchased at ChristmasAtThePrincess.com. Loyalty Members can get early access to the deals beginning Sept. 1.

NEW THIS YEAR: AURORA ICE

In 2023, you can check out a brand new ice lounge, Aurora Ice, at The Princess.

"Slip into an ultra-warm faux fur parka and leave the desert heat behind, venturing to an Arctic wonderland," event officials say.

The 1,600-square-foot lounge made of ice is chilled down to 0 degrees and features a soft glow like the Northern Lights.

Inside, you can enjoy ice sculptures, photo ops, "reindeer games," hot craft cocktails, and more.

