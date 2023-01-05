Sam Smith announces Phoenix stop during 2023 concert tour

PHOENIX — Sam Smith is the latest musician to announce an Arizona concert tour stop!

The Phoenix show, part of GLORIA The Tour, is set to take place on Sept. 3, 2023, at Footprint Center.

The multi-Platinum, GRAMMY, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar-winning artist/songwriter will release their fourth studio album, Gloria, on Jan. 27.

Jessie Reyez, who is a guest on Smith’s new album, will also be the special guest on Smith's 27-show tour.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m. local time through Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 p.m. local time.

An exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 9 a.m. local time.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Dozens of other big concerts are coming to Arizona this year, including Taylor Swift, Lizzo, The Chainsmokers, The Eagles, and Matchbox Twenty.

