Sam Hunt, Macklemore, and Kygo to headline 2022 Birds Nest concerts

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Country singer Sam Hunt, rapper and songwriter Macklemore, and Kygo will headline the evening concerts at the Coors Light Birds Nest during the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, officials announced Tuesday.

The Phoenix Open is set for Feb. 7-13, 2022, a week later than usual to coincide with Super Bowl LVI, which was pushed back a week after the NFL extended its season. The four-day concert series begins Feb. 9-12, 2022, following each day's tournament.

Sam Hunt and Russell Dickerson will perform on Thursday, Feb. 10. Macklemore will perform on Friday, Feb. 11, followed by Kygo, Sam Feldt, and Forester on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Wednesday's lineup has not yet been announced.

After last year's tournament had to be scaled back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials said in August that they were preparing to host a full-scale tournament in 2022 with concerts and luxury hospitality suites.

Officials also said the concert experience would be slightly different this year, adding more fan experiences and creating a "musical festival atmosphere" outside the 48,000-square-foot outdoor venue.

"This year, we wanted to take a look at how we could improve the overall fan experience, especially before the headliners take the stage,” said 2022 Coors Light Birds Nest Chairman Eric Brandt in a written statement.

“Coors Light Birds Nest ticket holders can expect a much more fan-friendly atmosphere where they can meet friends for drinks after golf, come early to have a bite to eat at food trucks, play outdoor party games and enjoy the various outdoor bars and seating areas.”

Concert tickets start at $75 for general admission and $285 for VIP tickets, which include complimentary food, drinks, and premium viewing. Tickets can be purchased at https://coorslightbirdsnest.com.

The Birds Nest will open at 3:30 p.m. and will close at 10:30 p.m. The venue is 21 and up.