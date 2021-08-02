Organizers for the Phoenix Open preparing for a normal tournament in 2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Following a scaled-back version of the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said they are "optimistic" that the 2022 tournament -- still six months away -- will look and feel like the regular tournament with its hospitality suites, coliseum-style seating areas, and evening concerts at the Birds Nest.

"Last year brought extraordinary circumstances which required us to make some significant changes. It was difficult for everyone, but this year we plan on making a concerted effort to return to the normal operations of ‘The People’s Open’ our fans know and love," said Tournament Chairman Michael Golding in a statement.

All of the hospitality suites that were open during the 2020 Tournament, which happened weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered most events and festivals for more than a year, will be back, a news release said.

That includes the stadium at the 16th Hole, Bay Club and Cove on 17, and E18hteen and Scorekeepers on the 18th Hole, and the Birds Nest.

"We are working on a few new updates here and there that should really get fans excited. Stay tuned on that," Golding teased in a statement.

The tournament is scheduled for February 7-13, 2022 at TPC Scottsdale, which is about a week later than usual, in order to coincide with Super Bowl LVI.

Individual tickets and hospital suite packages also went on sale on Monday and can be purchased at https://wmphoenixopen.com/tickets.

Individual tickets for the 2022 tournament are $50 for Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and $75 for Friday and Saturday, which is slightly more than they were for the 2020 tournament ($45 and $60, comparatively).

As in the past, there will be no admission cost for Monday and Tuesday, the first two days of the tournament, part of "Ford Free Days."

The concerts at the Birds Nest, a 21-and-up venue that's outside the tournament gates, will be Wednesday - Sunday. The concert lineup has not been announced and typically isn't until closer to the tournament.

The tournament said interest in the hospitality suites and venues is high, with some already needing a waitlist.