Salt River Tubing preparing for a busy Memorial Day weekend

MESA, AZ — Memorial Day is the biggest weekend for Salt River Tubing.

Lynda Breault, vice president of Salt River Tubing, said she is expecting thousands of people to arrive and tube down the river over the next few days.

Even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed mask requirements, all guests and tubers are required to wear a mask while inside the tube rental area and while on the shuttle buses, Breault said.

“We do get push back on it and we have hired extra security teams to help us enforce it,” she said. “If the public would just realize we’re not trying to be bears about this, we're just trying to keep them as safe as possible, healthy and we’re concerned about their well-being.

Salt River Tubing opened for the season on May 1 after having to cut its season short last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tube rentals are $19, plus tax, per person. The weekend hours will be 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. with the last tube rental being 2 p.m. each day, according to the website.

One reminder for families: children have to be at least eight years old and at least four feet tall to be able to rent a tube. Life vests are recommended for non-swimmers.

Glass containers and alcohol are not allowed.

Visit www.saltrivertubing.com for more information.

IF YOU GO:

9200 North Bush Highway

Mesa, AZ 85215