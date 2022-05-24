‘Salad and Go’ to open more locations in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ — Since May is “National Salad Month,” here’s something you can look forward to: Salad and Go is set to open more locations in Arizona!

It’s no secret that some of the “coming soon” locations are posted on the restaurant chain’s website. However, there’s a new Phoenix location that is currently under construction and has yet to be posted online by Salad and Go.

“The Salad and Go team has confirmed they are opening a location at 44th [St.] and Oak. As the site is in the early stages of construction, they do not have a projected opening date at this time,” relayed the PR firm Bread and Butter in an email to ABC15.

Where else is Salad and Go heading to? Here’s their coming soon to you round-up:

Gilbert



Higley & Baseline [5218 E Baseline Road]

Litchfield Park



Indian School & Jackrabbit [19485 W Indian School Road]

Peoria



Thunderbird & 83rd Ave [8220 W Thunderbird Road]

Phoenix



North 44th St & Oak Street

Tucson



River & La Cholla [2080 W River Road]

Kolb & 22nd [1302 S Kolb Road]

