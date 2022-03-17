Salad and Go's new CEO comes from popular national chicken-wing chain

GILBERT, AZ — The new CEO of Arizona-based drive-thru restaurant chain Salad and Go stepped down from the C-suite at a popular national restaurant to take the job.

Dallas-based Wingstop (Nasdaq: WING) unexpectedly announced on March 14 that Charlie Morrison, who had been CEO of the company for the past 10 years, was resigning from the chicken wing brand to take the reins at the much smaller Gilbert-based chain.

Wingstop — which went public in 2015 and has more than 1,700 locations — announced that President and COO Michael Skipworth had taken over effective March 13.

Morrison tendered his resignation from Wingstop on March 10 and will remain with that company until April 8 to help with the transition, according to regulatory filings.

Salad and Go earlier this month announced on social media the opening of its 50th location. The overwhelming majority of its stores are in the Valley, but it also has a number in Texas.

