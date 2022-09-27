‘Salad and Go’ plans to open new Phoenix location in October

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix get ready to shake it up, 'Salad and Go’ is opening their newest location this October near the corner of 44th Street and Oak!

“Every new opening reinforces our mission to provide fresh, nutritious food that is convenient and affordable for all and is a reminder that we are the change the industry needs,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go, in a press release sent to ABC15.

IF YOU GO

The new location is “projected to open October 2!”

Location: 2301 North 44th Street

Hours of operation: every day from 6:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.

OTHER LOCATIONS THAT ARE ‘COMING SOON’

Litchfield Park: 19485 West Indian School Road

Tucson: 2080 West River Road

MORE FOOD TO TRY

If you can’t make it out to that side of town for the new Salad and Go location, you might want to make a stop at the Arizona State Fair. There are lots of new treats to try and you only have until October 30 to do so!

The video in the player above showcases just some of the new food items available this year!