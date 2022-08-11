Salad and Go offering free salads to celebrate new Gilbert location

GILBERT, AZ — Salad and Go is celebrating the opening of its newest Gilbert location with a free salad for guests on August 13.

Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, the first 200 guests can enjoy a free salad.

“This offer is for drive-thru orders only and is not valid with online or mobile app orders. No coupon or purchase necessary. Available while supplies last,” state restaurant officials.

IF YOU GO

The new Gilbert Salad and Go location is 5218 E Baseline Rd.

"COMING SOON "

Here’s a list of other locations that Salad and Go is set to open:

Peoria location: Opening day is August 14



Thunderbird & 83rd Ave [8220 W Thunderbird Road]

Litchfield Park



Indian School & Jackrabbit [19485 W Indian School Road]



Phoenix

44th & Oak [2201 N 37th St]



Tucson