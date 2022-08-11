Watch Now
Salad and Go offering free salads to celebrate new Gilbert location

The newSalad and Go location in Gilbert.
Gilbert <i>Salad and Go</i> location [5218 E Baseline Rd].
Posted at 11:24 AM, Aug 11, 2022
GILBERT, AZ  — Salad and Go is celebrating the opening of its newest Gilbert location with a free salad for guests on August 13.

Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, the first 200 guests can enjoy a free salad.

“This offer is for drive-thru orders only and is not valid with online or mobile app orders. No coupon or purchase necessary. Available while supplies last,” state restaurant officials.

IF YOU GO

  • The new Gilbert Salad and Go location is 5218 E Baseline Rd.

"COMING SOON "

Here’s a list of other locations that Salad and Go is set to open:

Peoria location: Opening day is August 14

  • Thunderbird & 83rd Ave [8220 W Thunderbird Road]

Litchfield Park

  • Indian School & Jackrabbit [19485 W Indian School Road]

Phoenix

  • 44th & Oak [2201 N 37th St]

Tucson

  • River & La Cholla [2080 W River Road]
