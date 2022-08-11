Salad and Go offering free salads to celebrate new Gilbert location

GILBERT, AZ — Salad and Go is celebrating the opening of its newest Gilbert location with a free salad for guests on August 13.
Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, the first 200 guests can enjoy a free salad.
“This offer is for drive-thru orders only and is not valid with online or mobile app orders. No coupon or purchase necessary. Available while supplies last,” state restaurant officials.
IF YOU GO
- The new Gilbert Salad and Go location is 5218 E Baseline Rd.
"COMING SOON "
Here’s a list of other locations that Salad and Go is set to open:
Peoria location: Opening day is August 14
- Thunderbird & 83rd Ave [8220 W Thunderbird Road]
Litchfield Park
- Indian School & Jackrabbit [19485 W Indian School Road]
Phoenix
- 44th & Oak [2201 N 37th St]
Tucson
- River & La Cholla [2080 W River Road]