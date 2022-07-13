PEORIA, AZ — ‘Salad and Go’ is getting ready to shake it up in Arizona with two more locations opening in the Valley and another store in Tucson within the next couple of weeks!

Here are the locations and their slated grand opening dates.

Gilbert location: Opening day is July 15



Higley & Baseline [5218 E Baseline Road]

Peoria location: Opening day is August 14



Thunderbird & 83rd Ave [8220 W Thunderbird Road]

Tucson location: Opening day is August 7



Kolb & 22nd [1302 S Kolb Road]

“Opening more stores in these three cities is a testament to the quality and service our teams provide, and it’s the love and support from our customers that allows us to continue serving fresh and affordable food while giving back to our communities,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go.

Salad and Go| Bread and Butter | ABC15 44th and Oak location underway.

Here’s a list of more locations that Salad and Go is set to open:

Litchfield Park



Indian School & Jackrabbit [19485 W Indian School Road]

Phoenix



44th & Oak [2201 N 37th St]

Tucson

