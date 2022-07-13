PEORIA, AZ — ‘Salad and Go’ is getting ready to shake it up in Arizona with two more locations opening in the Valley and another store in Tucson within the next couple of weeks!
Here are the locations and their slated grand opening dates.
Gilbert location: Opening day is July 15
- Higley & Baseline [5218 E Baseline Road]
Peoria location: Opening day is August 14
- Thunderbird & 83rd Ave [8220 W Thunderbird Road]
Tucson location: Opening day is August 7
- Kolb & 22nd [1302 S Kolb Road]
“Opening more stores in these three cities is a testament to the quality and service our teams provide, and it’s the love and support from our customers that allows us to continue serving fresh and affordable food while giving back to our communities,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go.
Here’s a list of more locations that Salad and Go is set to open:
Litchfield Park
- Indian School & Jackrabbit [19485 W Indian School Road]
Phoenix
- 44th & Oak [2201 N 37th St]
Tucson
- River & La Cholla [2080 W River Road]