Rula Bula pub coming back for a limited pop-up experience at ASU stadium in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Remember Rula Bula? The famous Tempe pub has been closed for a couple of years, but they’re coming back for a limited experience this November.

A special pop-up pub will be at Mountain America Stadium, the home of the Arizona State University Sun Devils, from Nov. 10-16.

The pop-up will feature the original bar, art, decor, and signage from the beloved Irish pub. Guests can enjoy a limited food and drink menu to celebrate the memories from the place that was once a Mill Avenue staple.

More details about the experience have yet to be released but will reportedly be coming soon. You can sign up for a free ticket to get into the event and see the hours of operation here.

The Irish bar, which had been a staple part of Tempe's nightlife for more than two decades, announced in 2021 that it would close when its current lease expired but hoped to either work out a new agreement with its current landlord to stay or find another spot to relocate the bar. They served their final pints at the location in May 2021.