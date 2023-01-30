Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper 'Freaks on Parade' tour coming to Phoenix in September

PHOENIX — Get ready for the freak show Phoenix, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper's 'Freaks on Parade' tour is coming to the Valley.

Tickets for the September 24 show go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Live Nation announced Monday, the two musicians' month-long tour will end in Phoenix at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Live Nation Freaks on Parade poster

Zombie, known as a rock icon and filmmaker, has continuously challenged audiences while stretching the boundaries of both music and film.

He is the only artist to experience unprecedented success in music and film as the writer/director of eight feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $150 million.

Cooper, on the other hand, pioneered the brand of shock rock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, Cooper and his group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors.

This is the first time the two have toured together since 2010 when they coined the Gruesome Twosome.

See the full list of announced shows coming to Phoenix in 2023 here.