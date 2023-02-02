Ride a 'spirit animal' ​through ghostly downtown Mesa

MESA, AZ — Ride a “spirit animal” through downtown Mesa!

This 90-minute tour is open to all ages. You can choose from a variety of "rydables" like Flaco the Mouse, Gato Loco the Cat, and Gordo the Hippo.

The tour will highlight Mesa’s history, exploring the past 146 years, paranormal experience testimonials from locals, and haunting tales from the area.

You can also view some of the oldest buildings and homes in the East Valley.

Tickets are on sale now.

Adults are $69, children ages 2-11 are $39, and toddlers 2 and under are free.

Children must book with an adult.

Go online to book the tour here!