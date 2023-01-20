Watch Now
RBD announces ‘SOY REBELDE TOUR’ stop in Glendale

The concert will be at Desert Diamond Arena, here’s when tickets go on sale
Rebelde to stop in Arizona
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jan 19, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — Ready to scream ‘y soy rebelde’?

The iconic Mexican band, RBD, will perform in 26 cities across the United States, Mexico and Brazil this year for their world tour and Glendale just so happens to be on their schedule.

The concert will take place at Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] on September 13!

TICKET INFORMATION

According to a press release, tickets for all tour dates will go on sale starting Friday, January 27!

In the U.S., the tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. at SoyRebelde.World

Presale tickets: Citi cardmembers “can register from Thursday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET through Sunday, Jan. 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if verified. The Citi Presale begins Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12 p.m. local time and will continue through Thursday, Jan. 26 at 11:45 a.m. local time, ” read a press release to ABC15.

