Pratt Brothers Christmas: A town with millions of lights, nightly parades and more

CHANDLER, AZ — With more than six million lights, a train ride, live performances and more, Kyle and Sammy Pratt are ready to open the doors to the “Pratt Brothers Christmas” experience at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Here’s a look inside the new magical experience created by the Valley brothers.

“This is truly the biggest Christmas celebration in Arizona. We have over six million lights. We have a nightly parade at 8 p.m. We have a 100-foot Gingerbread House which shoots fire, CO₂ jets, all the good stuff out of it...” said Sammy Pratt in an interview with ABC15. "We have a Snow Show which has snow falling from the sky. We have live Christmas characters, we have 25,000 square feet of holiday shopping, s'mores cookies... you name it — anything Christmas, we got it.”

Gingerbread House Light Show

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The lights to the ‘life-sized’ gingerbread house are synchronized to well-known Christmas songs.

THE HOLIDAY EXPRESS

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A train ride that’ll travel through various “themed lands.”

A WALKABLE TOWN

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez More than 40 lit-up buildings make this town a magical experience.

PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez HUGE holiday ornaments, Christmas decorated buildings, dazzling lights and fun characters offer guests a night full of photo opportunities.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Naughty or nice, you can take a memorable photo at the Santa Experience.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Want to go Christmas shopping or need more decoration for you home? Walk in Ivy & Sage Lifestyle Co.

DARE TO DREAM

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez If you want to know where the Christmas magic began to for the Pratt Brothers, step into the “Dare to Dream” building.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Inside this building is an exhibit that has a timeline of Kyle and Sammy Pratt's decorating history in the Valley. One of the exhibit’s displays highlights their time on the “The Great Christmas Light Fight” show on ABC.



LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez There’s a nightly parade that goes through the whole ‘town!’

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez There’s even a live-action western stunt show on-site where you can grab a seat in the stands.

IF YOU GO

“In 2015, we started our house, and we want to bring happiness to people. Now that we're doing it on a bigger scale, commercially, we can bring happiness to more people. And that's honestly the goal — it's to spread Christmas cheer to make people feel happy and warm, and for people to come out here and make memories for a lifetime,” said Sammy Pratt to ABC15.

