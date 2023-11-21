Watch Now
Pratt Brothers Christmas: A town with millions of lights, nightly parades and more

Here’s a sneak peek of the holiday experience that opens to the public on Nov. 24
With more than 6 million lights, a train ride, and live performances and more- Kyle and Sammy Pratt are ready to open the doors to the “Pratt Brothers Christmas” experience at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler this Nov. 24. Before the doors open to everyone, here’s a look inside.
Pratt Brother’s Christmas in Chandler, Arizona.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 14:16:38-05

CHANDLER, AZ — With more than six million lights, a train ride, live performances and more, Kyle and Sammy Pratt are ready to open the doors to the “Pratt Brothers Christmas” experience at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler!

Here’s a look inside the new magical experience created by the Valley brothers.
“This is truly the biggest Christmas celebration in Arizona. We have over six million lights. We have a nightly parade at 8 p.m. We have a 100-foot Gingerbread House which shoots fire, CO₂ jets, all the good stuff out of it...” said Sammy Pratt in an interview with ABC15. "We have a Snow Show which has snow falling from the sky. We have live Christmas characters, we have 25,000 square feet of holiday shopping, s'mores cookies... you name it — anything Christmas, we got it.”

Gingerbread House Light Show

The lights to the ‘life-sized’ gingerbread house are synchronized to well-known Christmas songs.
THE HOLIDAY EXPRESS

A train ride that’ll travel through various “themed lands.”
A WALKABLE TOWN

More than 40 lit up buildings make this town a magical experience.
PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES

HUGE holiday ornaments, Christmas decorated buildings, dazzling lights and fun characters offer guests a night full of photo opportunities.
Naughty or nice, you can take a memorable photo at the Santa Experience.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Want to go Christmas shopping or need more decoration for you home? Walk in Ivy & Sage Lifestyle Co.
DARE TO DREAM

If you want to know where the Christmas magic began to for the Pratt Brothers, step into the “Dare to Dream” building.
Inside this building is an exhibit that has a timeline of Kyle and Sammy Pratt's decorating history in the Valley. One of the exhibit’s displays highlights their time on the “The Great Christmas Light Fight” show on ABC.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

There’s a nightly parade that goes through the whole ‘town!’
There’s even a live-action western stunt show on-site where you can grab a seat in the stands.
IF YOU GO

“In 2015, we started our house, and we want to bring happiness to people. Now that we're doing it on a bigger scale, commercially, we can bring happiness to more people. And that's honestly the goal — it's to spread Christmas cheer to make people feel happy and warm, and for people to come out here and make memories for a lifetime,” said Sammy Pratt to ABC15.

  • Event location: Rawhide Western Town [5700 W North Loop Rd] in Chandler
  • The holiday magic runs from November 24 to December 24, 2023.
  • Cost:
    • VIP: $75 + taxes and fees
    • General Admission: $29.00 + taxes and fees
    • Military/First responders can purchase their tickets at a discounted rate [IDs will be checked at the door]: $25.00 + taxes and fees
    • Four Pack [that has four tickets]: $99+ taxes and fees
    • Children 3 and under enter for free
    • Santa Experience [this this not a general admission ticket]: $8
