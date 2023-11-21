Pratt Brothers Christmas: A town with millions of lights, nightly parades and more

CHANDLER, AZ — With more than six million lights, a train ride, live performances and more, Kyle and Sammy Pratt are ready to open the doors to the “Pratt Brothers Christmas” experience at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler!
“This is truly the biggest Christmas celebration in Arizona. We have over six million lights. We have a nightly parade at 8 p.m. We have a 100-foot Gingerbread House which shoots fire, CO₂ jets, all the good stuff out of it...” said Sammy Pratt in an interview with ABC15. "We have a Snow Show which has snow falling from the sky. We have live Christmas characters, we have 25,000 square feet of holiday shopping, s'mores cookies... you name it — anything Christmas, we got it.”
Gingerbread House Light Show
THE HOLIDAY EXPRESS
A WALKABLE TOWN
PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
DARE TO DREAM
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
IF YOU GO
“In 2015, we started our house, and we want to bring happiness to people. Now that we're doing it on a bigger scale, commercially, we can bring happiness to more people. And that's honestly the goal — it's to spread Christmas cheer to make people feel happy and warm, and for people to come out here and make memories for a lifetime,” said Sammy Pratt to ABC15.
- Event location: Rawhide Western Town [5700 W North Loop Rd] in Chandler
- The holiday magic runs from November 24 to December 24, 2023.
- Cost:
- VIP: $75 + taxes and fees
- General Admission: $29.00 + taxes and fees
- Military/First responders can purchase their tickets at a discounted rate [IDs will be checked at the door]: $25.00 + taxes and fees
- Four Pack [that has four tickets]: $99+ taxes and fees
- Children 3 and under enter for free
- Santa Experience [this this not a general admission ticket]: $8