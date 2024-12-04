Watch Now
Portillo's announces plans for new Chandler location

The 9th Arizona location is set to be near I-10 and Ray Road
Portillo’s
CHANDLER, AZ — Portillo's fans, listen up! Another location of the Chicago staple is coming to Arizona!

The company announced plans for a new location near I-10 and Ray Road in Chandler.

It will be the 9th Portillo's location in Arizona once it opens.

Portillo's officials say the new restaurant will be designed as the brand's "Restaurant of the Future" build, featuring seating for 160 people and a double drive-thru lane.

The new location is expected to open next year.

Portillo's also has locations in Avondale, Gilbert, Glendale, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, and Tucson.

