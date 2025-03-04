Popular Mexican coffee chain 'Caffenio' opens Mesa storefront

MESA, AZ — Caffenio has entered the U.S. market with a location near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa.

The company surprised its social media following with a post stating “the wait is over” for its Mesa location and shared its hours of operation, which are the following: Monday-Saturday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

ABC15 confirmed with a Caffenio customer service representative that the company officially opened its doors for business on Tuesday, March 4.

The East Valley location is the only U.S. location open at the moment.

Where to go: 1252 W Southern Ave in Mesa.

ENTERING THE ARIZONA MARKET

Stewart + Reindersma Architecture posted on their Facebook page back in October 2023 that their team “is proud to have completed the first Prototype store for Caffenio, [which is] making their debut into the US market from Mexico.”

Stewart + Reindersma Architecture The exterior rendering of the Caffenio in Mesa showcases what appears to be a double drive-thru.

Caffenio created a US Facebook page that shares the excitement of their arrival to the Valley and that their East Valley location was “almost ready to steal the show in 2024.”

WHAT IS CAFFENIO?

The beans used in Caffenio originate from Pluma Hidalgo, Oaxaca, in Mexico.

The company is known for its flavors and authentic Mexican taste in its crafts and pastries. It also sells coffee-making machines, a variety of cups, Thermoses, and more.